Firefighters battle 4th fire Monday

Firefighters were called to 2969 5th Avenue just before noon.
Firefighters were called to 2969 5th Avenue just before noon.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington fire crews responded to four structure fires on Monday, April 10.

Firefighters were called to 2969 5th Avenue just before noon.

No injuries were reported and officials say the flames were extinguished quickly.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, flames were spotted by a firefighter.

Some traffic delays were reported along 5th Avenue due to response efforts.

