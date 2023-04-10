Firefighters battle 4th fire Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington fire crews responded to four structure fires on Monday, April 10.

Firefighters were called to 2969 5th Avenue just before noon.

No injuries were reported and officials say the flames were extinguished quickly.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, flames were spotted by a firefighter.

Some traffic delays were reported along 5th Avenue due to response efforts.

