Hit-and-run accident involving ATV under investigation

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident involving an ATV and a teen pedestrian.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears an ATV driver hit a 17-year-old.

Officials say the ATV driver is accused of leaving the scene of the accident near Pondview Lane and Sigman Fork Drive.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.

