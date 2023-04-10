Hit-and-run accident involving ATV under investigation

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident involving an ATV and a teen pedestrian.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears an ATV driver hit a 17-year-old.

Officials say the ATV driver is accused of leaving the scene of the accident near Pondview Lane and Sigman Fork Drive.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Raceland crash
The OCSO Marine Unit recovered the teen’s body in the Gulf waters.
Kentucky teen drowns in Florida
Police searching for three suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with armed robbery
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash
2 seriously injured in southeast Ohio crash
New RSV vaccines pending approval from FDA
New RSV vaccines pending approval from FDA
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead