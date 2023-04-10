Man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit, Michigan was sentenced on Monday for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Brandon Lamarr McCauley, also known as “Louie,” 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 12, 2022, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle driven by McCauley on 5th Avenue in Huntington.

McCauley admitted that he possessed approximately 62 grams of suspected heroin, which he had divided into multiple bags for distribution, that officers found during the traffic stop.

The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.

McCauley further admitted to aiding and abetting another individual in the distribution of additional quantities of heroin totaling 2.6 grams on Sixth Street in Huntington on May 12, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Finney prosecuted the case.

