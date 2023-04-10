One dead after crash in Raceland

RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons confirms one person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a semi truck.

Sammons says the crash happened around 7 Sunday evening in the area of KY 750 and Pond Run Road.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash and what other injuries there were.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.