One injured after shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There’s a heavy police presence in Clendenin on Sunday evening after a shooting was reported, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said one person was injured after the shooting.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. along in the 1600 block of Mudlick Road.

Deputies said a suspect was not in custody yet.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app.

