Queen of Clean | How to wash baseball hats

Published: Apr. 10, 2023
How to clean a baseball cap
What you need:
- Dishwasher
- Borax
- Tall object (ex. tall plastic glass or jar)
How To:
1. Place baseball caps on the top shelf of the dishwasher
2. Add Borax in the dispenser
3. Run dishwasher thought the entire cycle
4. Remove caps from dishwasher
5. Place the cap on top of the object to shape the cap
6. Let dry – All clean!
