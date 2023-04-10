Queen of Clean | How to wash baseball hats

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to clean a baseball cap

What you need:

  • Dishwasher
  • Borax
  • Tall object (ex. tall plastic glass or jar)

How To:

1. Place baseball caps on the top shelf of the dishwasher

2. Add Borax in the dispenser

3. Run dishwasher thought the entire cycle

4. Remove caps from dishwasher

5. Place the cap on top of the object to shape the cap

6. Let dry – All clean!

