SHERIFF’S OFFICE | Kanawha County shooting was self defense

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is accused of injuring several members of his family before a relative fired shots, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Mudlick Road in Clendenin on Sunday, April 9 around 9:00 p.m. after dispatchers received reports of a disturbance.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man is accused of showing up and being confrontational, injuring several people.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the 28-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, and he was transported by medics to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was also transported to the hospital with a leg injury. While two other women received minor injuries on the scene, officials say.

The accused shooter, a 35-year-old man, remained at the scene and surrendered a small caliber handgun that deputies believe he used in self-defense.

No charges were immediately filed against any of the involved parties, but this case will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where potential criminal charges may be filed at a later date.

Further information has not been released.

