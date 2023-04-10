HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the second full week of April and a time of year when warm sunshine can battle chilly showers for domination of the weather in Appalachia. That dichotomy expresses the difficulty in predicting spring weather. This time around a week of bountiful sunshine, warm temperatures and pleasant breezes will grace our presence. In my vernacular, that adds up to a Top 10 spree ! Now there is a price to be paid for the warm and dry weather; namely, a surge in trees budding and pollinating will send folks to the medicine cabinet.

Specifically, a clear and chilly night will see temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s tonight. Frost has been common in recent mornings but will be more scattered and confined to the colder hollows on Tuesday morning. That suggests there is more dew in town and frost across the colder open countryside as kids head off to school (or sleep late if on spring break). Then sunshine skies will once again take over and with that comes a reminder that the mid-April sun is a dynamo and can cause severe sunburns.

As we rubber stamp that forecast for Wednesday and Thursday only a few friendly clouds will cross the sky. Given the week-lone dryness, chances are good highs make 80 degrees. Lows will start in the cool 40s.

Friday will be a transition day as clouds block the sun at times. Highs will get close to 80 again though the increase in humidity may help spark a shower at day’s end.

By the weekend a southern stream of humidity and clouds will likely send a few waves of showers our way. Sunday looks wetter than Saturday for early planning purposes, but those would-be rains do not exist right now. So keep an eye to the forecast for the weekend as we aim to time and track the rain. Highs in the 70s on Saturday may give way to cooler air by Sunday.

