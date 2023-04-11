5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people are under arrest and more are wanted in a death investigation in the Matewan area of Mingo County, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers say Cory Marcum, who was from Matewan, died from an apparent stabbing.

Investigators say the incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They say Marcum appeared to have been injured quite a while before the incident was reported. He had died when troopers arrived at a scene in the Magnolia Gardens area where EMS crews arrived.

Troopers are investigating in several areas throughout the county. They say more people of interest are wanted for questioning.

A motive is unknown at this time.

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

