All lanes of Ohio River Road closed after accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV Route 2 or Ohio River Road has been shut down by emergency officials after an accident involving a semi.

The crash at 7850 Ohio River Road resulted in an asphalt spill.

Officials say the southbound road is closed and the northbound road is closed.

Further information has not been released.

