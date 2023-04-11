All lanes of Ohio River Road closed after accident

The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV Route 2 or Ohio River Road has been shut down by emergency officials after an accident involving a semi.

The crash at 7850 Ohio River Road resulted in an asphalt spill.

Officials say the southbound road is closed and the northbound road is closed.

Further information has not been released.

