Community grieves after teen killed in crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Easter Sunday ended with tragedy after a collision between a van and semi truck in Greenup County.

Raceland Police say it happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky Route 750.

They say all eight people who were in the van were taken to a hospital, and a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries.

Carlos Holbrook, who serves on Raceland City Council and lives near the intersection, heard the crash from his living room.

“I heard a screeching sound and a big bang,” Holbrook said. “I saw the truck slow down and stop.”

He got to the scene before first responders.

“It’s truly heartbreaking, especially on Easter Sunday,” he said.

Billy Morris also lives close to where the wreck happened.

“It doesn’t happen as frequently as it used to, but it happens,” Morris said. “About every year, someone gets hit right there.”

Morris says his own grandson was in a crash at the same spot a few years ago. He says his heart is going out to the family who lost their young loved one.

“I don’t see how anybody could handle it,” he said.

Police say the driver of the semi truck was treated and released from the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators haven’t said anything about who was at fault.

