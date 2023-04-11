Hearing protection in the spring with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Rebecca Brashears, owner and audiologist with Ascent Audiology & Hearing, stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for protecting your hearing as we head into spring.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.