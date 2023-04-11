K-9 officer escapes in Kanawha County

By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a K-9 officer who escaped from his enclosure, the South Charleston Police Department said Tuesday.`

K-9 Chase jumped his fence on Second Avenue in South Charleston, police said. They say he is a K-9 for the Chapmanville Police Department in Logan County.

Anyone who has seen Chase is asked to call the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903 or the Metro Communications non-emergency number at 304-348-8111.

