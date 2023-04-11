Man charged in Huntington deadly shooting pleads guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in west Huntington in 2020 pleaded guilty to three counts on Tuesday.

Adrian White, 26, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder as well as presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on Bronson Court in west Huntington on August 27, 2020.

White was arrested later that day, after he was spotted running into a home in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.

HDP officers surrounded the home.

Officers say they questioned two people who obeyed commands to exit the home and eventually learned White’s location.

White’s sentencing date is set for June 8.

