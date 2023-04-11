New farmers market to open in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Something fresh will soon be popping up in Point Pleasant.

A brand new farmers market will launch on Saturday. It will be called “The Waterfront Farmers Market” and will be located on Fourth Street, between the Lowe Hotel and the floodwall.

Main Street Executive Director Chris Rizer said the market has been a long time coming.

“People have been telling us for two years now that they want to see a bigger farmers market,” Rizer said.

Rizer says the Market will be a big boost to the local economy.

“This is going to be a game changer to Point Pleasant,” Rizer said. “This is going to interact with our businesses, our restaurants will grow, the farmers will make more money off their sales here.”

The market will open Saturday, April 15 under temporary canopies, with the permanent structure expected to begin construction by this summer.

