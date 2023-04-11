Official cause of death released in custody death investigation

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office has released the official cause of death of an inmate that died in police custody.

The death is being attributed to acute methamphetamine intoxication, the examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police, Post 14 was contacted by Ashland Police Department to investigate an in-custody death that occurred on March 2, 2023, while they were serving a warrant.

Kentucky State Police Troopers say the Ashland Police Department came across a man with an active warrant for his arrest, but the suspect took off running behind a trailer.

APD officers found the man entangled in a fence.

He was then handcuffed, arrested without incident, and that’s when the man started complaining of medical issues, according to troopers.

APD transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Along with methamphetamine, KSP says the man had amphetamines and THC in his blood upon toxicology testing.

KSP reports the man had a medical history of a prior heart condition that included congestive heart failure, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes. These are all contributing factors to his death.

