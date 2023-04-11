Temporary repairs made to roof at Gallia Academy Middle School

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After strong winds ripped off part of the roof at Gallia Academy Middle School a couple of weeks ago, major cleanup had to take place.

“We were fortunate to have community members working around the clock, dropping what they were doing to help us in our time of need to help us get our students back in session. In fact, we had a crew that was working through Easter so that students could attend school on Monday,” Superintendent Craig Wright said.

Droves of people in the community poured in to help clear debris, along with the help of contractors who installed temporary repairs to the roof.

The outpour of support allowed students and teachers to safely return to the classroom Monday to finish up their school year.

Wright says a permanent fix will happen during summer. He says another roof will be installed: one that is strong enough to withstand intense weather.

