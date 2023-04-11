Temporary repairs made to roof at Gallia Academy Middle School

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After strong winds ripped off part of the roof at Gallia Academy Middle School a couple of weeks ago, major cleanup had to take place.

“We were fortunate to have community members working around the clock, dropping what they were doing to help us in our time of need to help us get our students back in session. In fact, we had a crew that was working through Easter so that students could attend school on Monday,” Superintendent Craig Wright said.

Droves of people in the community poured in to help clear debris, along with the help of contractors who installed temporary repairs to the roof.

The outpour of support allowed students and teachers to safely return to the classroom Monday to finish up their school year.

Wright says a permanent fix will happen during summer. He says another roof will be installed: one that is strong enough to withstand intense weather.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager dies in Raceland crash
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Woman dies following explosion at mobile home
Woman dies following explosion at mobile home
SHERIFF’S OFFICE | Kanawha County shooting was self defense

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Progress in Cross Lanes road project
WSAZ Investigates | Progress in Cross Lanes road project
New farmers market set to open in Point Pleasant
New farmers market to open in Point Pleasant
New farmers market set to open in Point Pleasant
New farmers market set to open in Point Pleasant
The perfect weather spree rolls on
First Warning Forecast