Top 10 spree rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since Easter Sunday, the skies have been a deep cobalt blue and the air refreshing cool at night (OK even frosty) and pleasantly warm by day. That weather will hold another two perhaps three more days as the week-long sunshine festival rolls on. By Friday and the weekend, clouds will cross the sky and with the clouds, showers return to the forecast.

Tonight’s clear skies will team with a light wind and dry air mass to produce another chilled morning. Temperatures will range from the 30s in rural areas(a kiss of frost in the open country-side) to low and mid-40s downtown (dew not frost). Wednesday is hump day and in this case another gem of a spring day. Sunny skies and warm breezes will propel highs to close to 80 degrees. No sense diverging from that perfect script on Thursday as highs make it a few degrees higher.

Friday will see an influx of humidity which spells a partial cloud cover and a hazier look to the sky. The warmth near 80 degrees will feel stickier there is thew risk of a late day thundershower. While a shower is possible then and on Saturday most outdoor events should be fine. By Sunday rains will be moving along a cold front coming in by way of Indiana and Illinois. That places Sunday in the cross hairs for showers though the amount of rain will be relatively light in the half inch range.

Behind the rain, the air will turn cooler starting Sunday afternoon and into next week when highs in the 50s and 60s will replace the 70s and low 80s of this week.

So pass the word! If you have not enjoyed the outdoors this week, there are 3 even 4 more chances to indulge before rain arrives on Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.