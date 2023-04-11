WV WIC announces updated income guidelines

(WGEM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced updated income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC.

The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $55,500 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $4,162 from 2022.

These guidelines are adjusted for recent inflation over the past year.

“Our goal is to provide nutritional services and information that help keep West Virginia families healthy,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “West Virginia WIC serves more than 36,000 mothers and young children monthly. With the expanded income guidelines, we can serve more families.”

An additional 4,600 West Virginians could be served under the expanded WIC income eligibility guidelines, officials said.

Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, nutritious foods, and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.

West Virginia WIC serves 86% of all babies born in West Virginia, officials said.

The new income guidelines represent 185% above the federal poverty level for all 48 contiguous states.

Household/Family SizeGross Income WeeklyGross Income MonthlyGross Income Annually
1$518$2,247$26,973
2$701$3,040$36,482
3$884$3,832$45,991
4$1,067$4,625$55,500

Click here for more information about West Virginia WIC.

