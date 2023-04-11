WVDOH accepts bids on Cross Lanes widening project

The project will widen WV 622 to five lanes from Goff Mountain Road to the intersection with WV...
The project will widen WV 622 to five lanes from Goff Mountain Road to the intersection with WV 62 and on towards Andrew Jackson Middle School.(West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH))
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A project widening WV 622 through the most congested part of Cross Lanes is among 34 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The project will widen WV 622 to five lanes from Goff Mountain Road to the intersection with WV 62 and on towards Andrew Jackson Middle School.

The area has seen heavy congestion over the years as the Cross Lanes community has grown.

WVDOH met closely with local business owners during the planning of the widening project.

The project required the acquisition of more than 60 separate parcels of land.

The widening project is paid for in part with bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

For other projects included on the Tuesday, April 11, 2023, bid letting, click here.

