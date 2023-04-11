Youth flown to hospital after dirt bike hits school bus

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A youth was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a dirt bike hit a school bus in the Peach Creek area, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the juvenile who was riding the dirt bike suffered non-life-threatening injuries and flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

One juvenile was on the school bus at the time but wasn’t hurt.

No other details were released.

