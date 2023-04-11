Youth flown to hospital after dirt bike hits school bus

Youth flown to hospital after dirt bike hits school bus
Youth flown to hospital after dirt bike hits school bus(PxHere)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A youth was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a dirt bike hit a school bus in the Peach Creek area, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the juvenile who was riding the dirt bike suffered non-life-threatening injuries and flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

One juvenile was on the school bus at the time but wasn’t hurt.

No other details were released.

