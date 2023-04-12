Man accused of firing shots, hitting camper charged

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say he fired several shots in Huntington’s West End late Tuesday night.

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Neighbors say they heard possibly more than a dozen shots near West 13th Street and Madison Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found where bullets had hit a camper parked behind a house. They say it’s unclear how many times it was shot.

Huntington Police respond to reported shots fired late Tuesday night in the city’s West End.(WSAZ)

No injuries were reported Tuesday evening.

