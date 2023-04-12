Man suspected to be under the influence hit, killed by car

One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.(Kim Rafferty)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 4/12/23 Noon

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man attempting to cross a highway was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, was hit while crossing Kanawha Blvd. E. (US Route 60) near the intersection at Burning Springs Road in Belle.

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 12, just after 4:30 a.m. in the right lane of eastbound traffic in a dark portion of the highway.

The pedestrian is also suspected of being in violation of WV State Law, which outlines the procedure for a pedestrian crossing a highway.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be in violation of any traffic laws that would have contributed to the crash and was not under the influence.

Currently, sheriff’s deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the pedestrian.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported just before 5 Wednesday morning along Rt. 60 near Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is closed in both directions.

At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No word on what the person was doing at the time they were hit.

Dispatchers say the driver stayed at the scene.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested in death investigation in Mingo County
5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident
Route 2 reopens after accident
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations

Latest News

According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging...
Man accused of firing shots, hitting RV charged
Official Strongman Games comes to Charleston, W.Va.
The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center...
Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023
Treating knee pain with Blanton Chiropractic
Treating knee pain with Blanton Chiropractic
Quality Insights Celebrating 50 Years
Quality Insights celebrates 50 years