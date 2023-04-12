Man suspected to be under the influence hit, killed by car

UPDATE: 4/12/23 Noon

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man attempting to cross a highway was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, was hit while crossing Kanawha Blvd. E. (US Route 60) near the intersection at Burning Springs Road in Belle.

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 12, just after 4:30 a.m. in the right lane of eastbound traffic in a dark portion of the highway.

The pedestrian is also suspected of being in violation of WV State Law, which outlines the procedure for a pedestrian crossing a highway.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be in violation of any traffic laws that would have contributed to the crash and was not under the influence.

Currently, sheriff’s deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the pedestrian.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported just before 5 Wednesday morning along Rt. 60 near Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is closed in both directions.

At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No word on what the person was doing at the time they were hit.

Dispatchers say the driver stayed at the scene.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.