Person dies after being hit by car, road closed

One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.(Kim Rafferty)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Route 60 near Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is closed in both directions.

At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No word on what the person was doing at the time they were hit.

There is also no word on when the road is set to reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested in death investigation in Mingo County
5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted
Route 2 reopens after accident
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Easter Sunday ended with tragedy after a collision between a van and semi truck.
Community grieves after teen killed in crash
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
K-9 officer missing in Kanawha County
K-9 officer missing in Kanawha County
Several shots fired in West Huntington
Several shots fired in West Huntington
Several shots fired in West Huntington
Several shots fired in West Huntington