Person dies after being hit by car, road closed

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Route 60 near Burning Springs Road.

Route 60 is closed in both directions.

At this time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No word on what the person was doing at the time they were hit.

There is also no word on when the road is set to reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

