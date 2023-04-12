Portsmouth Mayor pushes forward with discussion of bench advertisement regulation

PORSTMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A local business in Scioto County is worried about its future as discussions surround the heart of its business model. Courtesy Advertising has been operating in Scioto County for decades and provides affordable advertisement opportunities in the form of benches. Dozens of these benches are located inside Portsmouth city limits.

“There’s not an issue of advertising, we just want to make sure that if a bench isn’t safe to sit on or if it causes an issue for traffic or is unsafe for pedestrians, that these are things we would want to keep in mind,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

Dunne has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding these benches and he would like to see them regulated in some fashion. The owners of Courtesy Advertising fear that future regulation could put their business in jeopardy. Co-owner Briana Bales says they have made efforts to improve benches that have fallen into disrepair.

“We have removed benches that they’ve complained about and the problem still remains, he [Dunne] is focused entirely on the wrong thing,” Bales said.

On Wednesday, several customers of Courtesy Advertising spoke about the benefits of advertising with the company. They hope that councilmembers will see how helpful the affordable advertising opportunity has been for their businesses.

“Being a new business, Courtesy Advertising helped me get the word out and jumpstart that,” said Ryan Jones of Ryan Jones Insurance.

“We get calls all the time when people see our signs out and about,” said Jozi Murphy of Affordable Dumpster.

“It’s an expensive way of getting your message out,” said local pastor Robert Coffey.

Bales says she has reached out to the mayor several times via email with the hopes of setting up a meeting with him. She says she has not yet received a response.

“In an earlier meeting, they [Courtesy Advertising] asked us to speak with their lawyer if we had any questions and, at that point, we didn’t,” Dunne said.

“We absolutely did not say that in any communication we have sent. We want them to contact us. We want to sit down, we want to talk about this, we want to have a meeting and he is refusing to do it. He will not acknowledge anything that we’re saying,” Bales said.

“I would emphasize it’s been discussed very publicly and so this isn’t something that’s getting done in executive session or anything like that. We are talking publicly about it, and no one yet has put forward a specific piece of legislation for what this would look like. Instead, we are still just trying to gather evidence to make the best decision possible,” Dunne said.

Bales and Courtesy Advertising’s customers now await the next City Council meeting to see what might come next.

“It’s going to hurt the businesses that no longer have the advertising and it’s going to hurt consumers because they need to know where to go to get certain products,” said Ray McGinnis, who advertises with Courtesy Advertising.

“I just hope they can come to some kind of reasonable agreement as to how this can continue,” said realtor Dave Gannon.

