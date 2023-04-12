Quality Insights celebrates 50 years

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Quality Insights is celebrating their 50 year anniversary by giving away $100,000 in community health grants.

Jean Storm with Quality Insights stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about their grant writing competition.

You can learn more about Quality Insights and their competition by visiting their website.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

