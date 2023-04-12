Starbucks’ new olive oil-infused coffees have customers running to the bathroom

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks recently debuted the drink in Italy, hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – People are talking about Starbucks’ new olive oil-infused drink, but maybe for the wrong reasons.

Customers are complaining that the coffee giant’s Oleato drink is making them run to the bathroom.

Starbucks recently debuted the drink in Italy, hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

Former CEO Howard Schultz said it would transform the coffee industry and be very profitable.

But the company may not have considered that the combination of coffee and olive oil might create an urgency to hit the restroom for some people.

A barista on the Starbucks Reddit page posted that half the team tried the drink, and a few needed to “use the restroom, if ya know what I mean.”

The reaction was also swift on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “That Oleato drink from Starbs makin’ my stomach speak.”

CNN has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

