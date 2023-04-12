Thursday keeps the streak going

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The glorious weather of this second week in April rolls on. The bounty of warm sunshine is now taking its toll on little league baseball diamonds as base paths and batters boxes turn dusty in the seemingly perpetual dryness. If you are a fan of this weather and especially if you have failed to take advantage of the 4 day streak, you have one more day to enjoy before changes head our way this weekend.

Tonight’s clear skies and light winds will team with the dry, desert-like air to coax temperatures to fall into the cool 40s, with some chilled 30s likely in rural meadows. Thursday will feature a ca5rbon copy of Wednesday when highs hit 80. The temperature is likely to be a degree or two warmer since the morning low will start higher.

By Friday southern moisture will show itself of an increase in cloud cover. Still partial sun will break thru and send temperatures back into the 70s. If the humidity gets high enough then a scattered shower or thundershower can end the day, especially south along the WV turnpike from Charleston to Beckley and Bluefield and east along I-64 to the GREENBRIER.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. By Sunday showers will approach from the west. Mid-day highs of 65 to 70 will tail off as showers and clouds increase by afternoon. Timing the rain is still uncertain but wheat we know is Sunday will offer a good chance of showers in what has suddenly become a dry month of April.

