Treating knee pain with Blanton Chiropractic

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you think about chiropractors, you probably think about back pain. Did you know chiropractors can treat knee pain, too?

Dr. Jim Blanton with Blanton Chiropractic stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some ways to prevent and treat pain in your knees.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested in death investigation in Mingo County
5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted
Route 2 reopens after accident
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Easter Sunday ended with tragedy after a collision between a van and semi truck.
Community grieves after teen killed in crash

Latest News

Quality Insights Celebrating 50 Years
Quality Insights celebrates 50 years
Summer Learning Opportunities with Cabell County Schools
Summer learning opportunities with Cabell County Schools
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
Person dies after being hit by car, road closed