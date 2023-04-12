T’wolves shut out and no-hit St. Albans

Hurricane also mercies Parkersburg
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves first home game in three weeks was one to remember as they beat St. Albans 10-0 and no hit the Red Dragons over the five innings. Spring Valley scored three runs in the first, four more in the third and three more in the fifth to get the win while belting out 12 hits. They host Cabell Midland Wednesday while St. Albans hosts Greenbrier East.

Also, the Hurricane Redskins mercied Parkersburg by a final of 12-2. Here are the highlights from both games.

