West Virginia Board of Education speaks about school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families are left on edge following tragic scenes at schools across the country.

One of the most recent happened at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter opened fire, killing three staff members and three students.

The topic of school safety weighs heavily on many minds.

“It is always our number one priority, the safety of students and staff,” Jonah Adkins, Director of Prek-12 Academic Support and West Virginia Department of Education school safety contact, said.

To try and get a better understanding of what measures are being taken in our region, we spoke with Adkins.

“We’re continually collaborating with agencies such as the Division of Homeland Security and with all of our counties and with our regional school safety officers to ensure that we have preventative measures put in place,” Adkins said.

Adkins says his role mainly focuses on the social and emotional well-being of students when it comes to safety.

So, he says building relationships with other departments, like Homeland Security, is a crucial piece to the puzzle.

“They are the experts in the safe, secure entrances, making sure that the right drills and protocols are put in place. We really rely heavily on Homeland Security for those things,” Adkins said.

Adkins says he encourages students, staff, and parents to keep the See Send app handy. It allows you to report anything that seems suspicious.

