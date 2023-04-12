Woman arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

A woman has been arrested in Wisconsin after police found children left alone in a hot car. (Source: WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin police say a woman has been arrested after two children were found left alone in a hot car.

The Madison Police Department reports officers were called Monday afternoon to the East Towne Mall.

Authorities said they located a vehicle that was illegally parked along with two children inside drenched in sweat.

According to police, officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

Emergency crews reported the kids did not require medical attention, but child protective services were notified.

An unidentified 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing child neglect charges, Madison police said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested in death investigation in Mingo County
5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted
One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
Man suspected to be under the influence hit, killed by car
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident
Route 2 reopens after accident
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations
Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations

Latest News

Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.
Louisville police release 911 calls from bank shooting
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden urges Northern Ireland to sustain peace, reap gains
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
Prom dress trends with Barbie's Formals
Prom dress trends with Barbie’s Formals