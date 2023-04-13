Abandoned house fire reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters found squatters inside an abandoned home that caught fire early Thursday morning in Huntington.

When Huntington firefighters arrived at 747 Washington Avenue, they could see flames coming from the home.

Utilities were not turned on, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

A dog was rescued from the fire scene.

