Arrest made following deadly shooting in Huntington

Roland was charged with one count of murder and is awaiting extradition to Huntington.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened April 5 in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service took Antonio J. Roland into custody in Macomb County, Michigan.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been obtained for a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of Jermaine M. Johnson, of Huntington.

Johnson, 41, was found in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace on April 5 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Huntington Police officers provided emergency first aid to Johnson until Cabell County EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant for murder has been obtained for Rafael C. Solomon Jr., whom investigators are still attempting to locate.

HPD identified Antonio Roland and Rafael Solomon as being present at the time of the shooting
HPD identified Antonio Roland and Rafael Solomon as being present at the time of the shooting and would like anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call the police department’s criminal investigation bureau(Huntington Police Department)

Anyone with information on Solomon’s whereabouts or the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

