Child hit by car at bus stop

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are responding to a call of a child being hit by a car at a bus stop.

It happened in the West Side community, near St. Albans a little before 7:30 Thursday morning.

Deputies say the child is nine years old and has a leg injury. Kanawha County School officials are on their way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

