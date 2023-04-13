Child hit by car at bus stop

Child hit by car at bus stop
Child hit by car at bus stop(WSAZ Staff)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are responding to a call of a child being hit by a car at a bus stop.

It happened in the West Side community, near St. Albans a little before 7:30 Thursday morning.

Deputies say the child is nine years old and has a leg injury. Kanawha County School officials are on their way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
Man suspected to be under the influence hit, killed by car
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident
The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center...
Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Sunshine Rolls On
According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging...
Man accused of firing shots, hitting RV charged

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper claiming to be WVSP whistleblower speaks
WSAZ Investigates | Trooper claiming to be WVSP whistleblower speaks
Top 10 spree grand finale !
First Warning Forecast