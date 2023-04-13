Dental mythbusters with Simpson Dental

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Simpson Dental has an implant seminar coming up on May 16th at 5:15 at their office. They will talk about all the different ways to use dental implants and can give some advice on what might be best for your situation.

You can call their office at 304-342-6162 or go to Wvsmiles.com to see more information about it or sign up to attend.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

