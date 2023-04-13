Friday turns the tables on Top 10 spree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was sure great while it lasted! The Top ten spree of perfect spring days reached 5 on Thursday as highs reached the middle 80s but humidity levels held in check! Now comes word of a spell of murky skies and higher humidity starting Friday so those famous April showers are back in the forecast. No doubt those MAY flowers are jumping for joy!

Thursday night will see a gorgeous red sky sunset as high clouds increase from the south. By dawn Friday clouds will have thickened to the point of showers interrupting travel plans to school and work. Careful of slick roads on interstates and rural winding roads as the first showers fall on grease and grim coated byways. Waves of showers will come and go on Friday so a few hours of rain is the likely duration of rain. Highs will be held down by the clouds and rains in the 70s.

Saturday’s skies will trend partly cloudy with a warm breeze. Highs will jump into the upper 70s. While a shower will be scattered, most outdoor plans should be rain free and go to go.

Sunday will turn windy and warm with morning hazy sun giving way to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will make the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.