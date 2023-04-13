Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is behind bars after police say he threatened people at the Mount Sterling Walmart.

Timothy Kemp was arrested Thursday morning.

According to police, Kemp was heard making disturbing comments while wandering around the Walmart saying that he was going to “pop people.”

Police detained Kemp and found two loaded handguns in a book bag.

He was arrested without incident and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Mapleton Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

