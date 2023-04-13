Police: Man holed up in Indiana apartment, shooting at officers

Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police are asking residents to avoid an area of Kendallville amid a standoff that began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday.

A man was holed up in an apartment after firing shots at police officers, police said.

Sgt. Brian Walker said the man fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle” toward officers who fired back.

No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man said that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning near Belle. Rt. 60 is closed.
Man suspected to be under the influence hit, killed by car
Police on scene of multiple shots fired in West Huntington
Police investigate several shots fired incident
The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center...
Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Sunshine Rolls On
According to Huntington Police, Kyle Clay, 29, of Huntington, is facing charges of discharging...
Man accused of firing shots, hitting RV charged

Latest News

Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
Child hit by car at bus stop
Child hit by car at bus stop
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement