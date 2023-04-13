Wellston Fire Academy receives $50,000 worth of new training equipment

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Wellston Fire Academy has some new training equipment that will help firefighters get hands-on training. The equipment came as a result of a $50,000 grant awarded by TC Energy. Aaron Dupree, assistant chief at the Wellston Fire Department, says it is a huge boost to the growing academy.

“We’ve been able to expand over the years with the burn building and other props. This just adds to the arsenal that we have,” Dupree said.

The four new pieces of equipment simulate liquid and gas fires in dumpsters, gas meters, propane tanks, and valve flanges. Dupree says crews might see these types of fires in residential or industrial settings.

“On top of the concern for the fire, the heat, and what is coming off of the products into the air, we also have to have concern with what happens when we put it out,” Dupree said.

Not only do these props help firefighters learn how and when to put the flames out, but also how to stop the leak that is fueling the fire. Dupree says all who come through the academy will be better equipped to handle these real-life scenarios when they are called to the scene of a fire.

“I want to see firefighters continue to train. That’s what it’s about because you never know everything. There is always more to learn and things change. We see so much change in the industry that it is hard to keep up with. By getting out there, training is the only way to do it,” Dupree said.

