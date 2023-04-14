3 arrested after Huntington shooting

Huntington Police officers responded to the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue at 12:04 a.m....
Huntington Police officers responded to the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue at 12:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired.(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

Officers with the Huntington Police Department report they responded to 21st Street and 10th venue at 12:04 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived on scene, they reported seeing people running.

Inside a home, officers found a 23-year-old man, from Columbus, Ohio, who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those inside the home along with the victim were uncooperative, according to investigators.

Demetrius Harmon, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested for fleeing and an outstanding brandishing warrant. Ricky McClendon, 22, of Grove Port, Ohio, was arrested for outstanding warrants of possession with intent to deliver and first-degree robbery. Jada Jones, 19, of Huntington, was arrested for receiving and transferring stolen goods.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in waste tank at WVa water treatment plant
Child hit by car at bus stop
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.
Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle
A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.
Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

Latest News

Man pleads guilty in mother’s death
Chili paste chicken stir fry
Chili paste chicken stir fry
Climate Risk and Resistance Portal with AT&T
Climate Risk and Resistance Portal with AT&T
Recovery Point of West Virginia
Recovery Point of West Virginia