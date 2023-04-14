3 arrested after Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department report they responded to 21st Street and 10th venue at 12:04 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived on scene, they reported seeing people running.

Inside a home, officers found a 23-year-old man, from Columbus, Ohio, who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those inside the home along with the victim were uncooperative, according to investigators.

Demetrius Harmon, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested for fleeing and an outstanding brandishing warrant. Ricky McClendon, 22, of Grove Port, Ohio, was arrested for outstanding warrants of possession with intent to deliver and first-degree robbery. Jada Jones, 19, of Huntington, was arrested for receiving and transferring stolen goods.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

