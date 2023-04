KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire early Friday morning damaged a vacant home.

The fire happened along Reynolds St. in Belle about 2:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters at the scene say the fire appears to have started in the middle of the home, and that the home has been vacant for the past seven years.

There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

