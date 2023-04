KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire has destroyed a business early Friday morning.

The fire is at Woody’s Garage in the 4500 block of Smith Creek Rd. in Tornado. It started a little after 3:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the roof has collapsed.

There were no injuries, and the cause is not yet known.

