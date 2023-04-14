Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire

The fire chief says the alarm went off at 4:20 p.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters are on the scene of an abandoned house fire Friday.

According to the Huntington Fire Chief, there was fire exposure to at least one other building along Roby Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the Huntington Fire Department, Cabell EMS, and Huntington Police Department are on scene.

The fire chief says the alarm went off at 4:20 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the lates information.

