Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters are on the scene of an abandoned house fire Friday.

According to the Huntington Fire Chief, there was fire exposure to at least one other building along Roby Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the Huntington Fire Department, Cabell EMS, and Huntington Police Department are on scene.

The fire chief says the alarm went off at 4:20 p.m.

