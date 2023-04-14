Lane closures next week on I-64 in Carter County

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Inspections of two I-64 bridges near Grayson next week will require temporary interstate lane closures.

Beginning Monday, April 17, and continuing through Friday, April 21, an engineering team will inspect the steel superstructure under the Little Sandy River overpass on I-64 at mile marker 172.6 just east of the Grayson exit.

One lane and the shoulder will be closed across the bridges during inspection work each day between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Lane closures will alternate sides of each bridge and each direction of the interstate throughout the week.

Drivers should prepare to merge right or left when approaching mile marker 172 near Grayson.

