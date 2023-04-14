Man pleads guilty in mother’s death

(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty in Clay County Circuit Court to killing his mother.

Johnny Rogers was charged with killing his mother, Darlene Jackson, after he confessed to shooting her in the head, pushing her car over an embankment, and setting it on fire on April 20, 2022.

The incident happened in the Widen area of Clay County.

On March 24, 2023, Rogers pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, using a gun during a felony crime, destruction of property and arson.

Rogers will be sentenced on May 1.

For previous coverage >CLICK HERE<.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in waste tank at WVa water treatment plant
Child hit by car at bus stop
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.
Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle
A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.
Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

Latest News

Huntington Police officers responded to the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue at 12:04 a.m....
3 arrested after Huntington shooting
Chili paste chicken stir fry
Chili paste chicken stir fry
Climate Risk and Resistance Portal with AT&T
Climate Risk and Resistance Portal with AT&T
Recovery Point of West Virginia
Recovery Point of West Virginia