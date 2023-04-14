Man pleads guilty in mother’s death

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty in Clay County Circuit Court to killing his mother.

Johnny Rogers was charged with killing his mother, Darlene Jackson, after he confessed to shooting her in the head, pushing her car over an embankment, and setting it on fire on April 20, 2022.

The incident happened in the Widen area of Clay County.

On March 24, 2023, Rogers pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, using a gun during a felony crime, destruction of property and arson.

Rogers will be sentenced on May 1.

