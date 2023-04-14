Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

The shooting happened around midnight Friday.
The shooting happened around midnight Friday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers say they got a call for shots fired near the 1000 block of 21st Street around midnight Friday.

When police got to the scene, they saw to men running.

Dispatchers say police were able to detain the men and eventually arrested the two.

The victim, who is also a man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound.

No word on the man’s condition yet.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating what happened and what led up to shots being fired.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car at bus stop
Body found in waste tank at WVa water treatment plant
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released

Latest News

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.
Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle
Men wanted in business break-in
Men wanted in business break-in
New Ironton Police Chief sworn in Thursday
New Ironton Police Chief sworn in Thursday
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response