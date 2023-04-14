Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers say they got a call for shots fired near the 1000 block of 21st Street around midnight Friday.

When police got to the scene, they saw to men running.

Dispatchers say police were able to detain the men and eventually arrested the two.

The victim, who is also a man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound.

No word on the man’s condition yet.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating what happened and what led up to shots being fired.

This is a developing story.

