Martin County man convicted of receiving, producing child pornography

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Donald York, 60, was convicted by a federal jury in Pikeville on four counts of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography.

After being indicted in 2022, evidence showed York used a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing child pornography and then uploaded photos of the victim online.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department all played a role in conducting the investigation.

York will appear for sentencing in August 2023, where he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years for each of the six charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in waste tank at WVa water treatment plant
Child hit by car at bus stop
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.
Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle
A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.
Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

Latest News

Firefighters battled a fire in Charleston in the 1200 block of Washington Street Friday...
Heavy smoke, flames reported at Charleston home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-14-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-14-23
New book tells story of Joe Burrow through the eyes of his hometown
Athens County natives co-author Joe Burrow biography
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a shooting that...
3 arrested after Huntington shooting
Tips for protecting your pets from pollen
Tips for protecting your pets from pollen