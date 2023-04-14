Name released of man hit, killed by car

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 12, just after 4:30 a.m. in the right lane of...
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man hit and killed by a car Wednesday in Kanawha County.

Deputies said Adam McMillian was hit while crossing Kanawha Blvd. E. (US Route 60) near the intersection at Burning Springs Road in Belle.

They said McMillian was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be in violation of any traffic laws that would have contributed to the crash and was not under the influence.

