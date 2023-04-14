Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A person riding a bicycle is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened just after 11:50 p.m. along Route 60 in St. Albans.

Dispatchers say all lanes of Route 60 at Oliver Street in West Side are shut down at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.

While dispatchers say the person was struck in St. Albans, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

So far, there’s no word on the identity of the person who was struck.

This marks the second time this week a pedestrian was struck in Kanawha County.

This is a developing story.

